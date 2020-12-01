A new notification regarding this stringent rule to curb pollution caused by vehicles will be reportedly effective from January 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre continues to tighten the noose around those violating pollution norms of vehicles and now it has made the rule for Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate stricter.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a new system has been put in place under which, not having a valid PUC certificate can lead to seizure of the vehicle’s registration certificate (RC).

A new notification regarding this stringent rule to curb pollution caused by vehicles will be reportedly effective from January 2021.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification on November 27 asking for suggestions from other stakeholders before it takes the PUC system online. The report added that the process will take around two months.

If the new rule comes into effect from January 2021, it will be mandatory for vehicle owners to get the PUC certificate renewed within a stipulated time period. The owner of the vehicle will be given a period of seven days to renew the PUC certificate, failing which the Registration Certificate of their vehicle will be seized.

Under the new systen, the vehicle owners will have to give their mobile numbers on which they will receive a one-time password (OTP). The executive at the PUC centre will be able to generate a form only after the user provides an OTP, thereby reducing the chances of foul play, according to the report.

Moreover, authorities can ask users to get their vehicles checked if they are found emitting extra fumes than what is specified within the limits. Such users will also be given seven days’ time to get their vehicles in order. All the rules will be applicable on commercial vehicles too, the report said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta