‘Not Gandhis…’: Mallikarjun Kharge On Who Encouraged Him To Run For Congress Prez Polls

SENIOR Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is considered the frontrunner in the party's presidential polls, said on Sunday that he has not entered the polls to oppose anyone but to strengthen the party.

Kharge said he entered the polls after senior and young leaders urged him to enter the fray. He denied rumours that the Gandhi family was behind him and stated that other leaders including G23, had encouraged him to run.

In line with the 'one person, one post' principle of the party adopted in Udaipur, he resigned as the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha on the day he filed the nomination. He submitted his resignation to the interim president of the 'Grand Old Party', Sonia Gandhi.

"The day I filed my nomination, I gave a resignation from my post, aligning with the 'One Person, One Post' decision of the party taken in Udaipur. I officially begin my campaign for the post of Congress party president today. "

"The day I filed my nomination, I gave a resignation from my post, aligning with the 'One Person, One Post' decision of the party taken in Udaipur. I officially begin my campaign for the post of Congress party president today. "

Kharge, accompanied by Deepender Hooda, Syed Naseer Hussain, and Gourav Vallabh, stated during a press conference that there is unemployment, inflation is rising, the gap between the rich and the poor is growing, and all of the BJP's promises remain unmet.

According to Vallabh, he, Hooda, and Hussain have all resigned from their positions as spokespersons for the Congress and will now support Kharge in the AICC president election.

"All 3 of us (Congress leaders Gourav Vallabh, Deepender S Hooda, and Syed Naseer Hussain) resign from the post of official spokesperson to campaign for the election of Mallikarjun Kharge as party president and want this election to be free and fair."

"All 3 of us (Congress leaders Gourav Vallabh, Deepender S Hooda, and Syed Naseer Hussain) resign from the post of official spokesperson to campaign for the election of Mallikarjun Kharge as party president and want this election to be free and fair."

Kharge responded in response to a question regarding Shashi Tharoor's comments that he is a candidate for change while Kharge is a candidate for continuity and the status quo, and that any decision for reform will be made together and not by one individual after the election.

The deadline for withdrawing nominations is October 8, while the deadline for scrutinising the nomination papers was October 1.

On October 8, at 5:00 p.m., the final list of candidates will be made public.

The election will be held on October 17. On October 19, the vote-counting process will begin, and the results will be announced that same day.

