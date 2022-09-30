'Not Fit For Politics, Leaves Meetings Midway For Jogging': Himanta Biswa Sarma On Rahul Gandhi

HIMANTA Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, has attacked Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, claiming that he "does not have systematic seriousness," wants to have power without responsibility, and "is not fit for politics."

During an interview with ANI, Sarma, who served in the Congress for more than two decades, claimed that he had warned the party's leadership that they would lose the northeast if they didn't change course. The former Congress leader joined the Bhartiya Janata Party in 2015.

He accused Rahul Gandhi of being an irresponsible politician, acting like "a feudal lord," and being arrogant.

"The first thing is he is not fit for politics. Probably, the work he should not do, he is doing," Sarma said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi, he claimed, sometimes leaves meetings midway to engage in his workout routine, such as jogging, or he may leave the room and return after 30 minutes. He declared, "There is no institutional seriousness."

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, has resigned as party president but is still in charge of making important decisions, according to Mr. Sarma. He also accepted moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and for his defeat in Amethi.

He claimed that Congress has an ecosystem in which only the Gandhi family is important.

"I must give credit to Congress party, they create an environment that beyond Gandhi family you have nothing. When someone resigns from the party, the Congress spokesperson says he has betrayed the family, they will not say he has betrayed the nation. They will say that the family gave you everything but the fact is that the people of the nation give power. But they create a buzz that family had made you MP. This is the environment of Congress," Sarma said to news agency ANI.

"The day you join Congress...the Congress has an inside culture that your life starts and ends with Gandhi(s). Like you get attached to any guru, you just surrender everything to that guru. There is an atmosphere. I don't know who started this, who will end but this ecosystem is very strong in Congress." he added.

He also claimed that a lot of people would join the "Saffron Brigade" from Congress.