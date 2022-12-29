'Not Face, But Face Mask': BJP's Swipe At Kharge Over Salman Khurshid's 'Gandhis Main Leaders' Remark

THE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday took a swipe at Congress and said that the party's chief Mallikarjun Kharge is not the face but the face mask of the grand old party.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "Salman Khurshid said that Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected as Congress chief for work only but the real leader is the Gandhi family."

"So it becomes clear that Kharge ji is not the face but the face mask of the party and Congress cheats its leaders," he then added.

The BJP leader also attacked Congress and said that the party is now trying to attract votes from Hindus. "Congress leader AK Antony said that Congress faced defeat in 2014 for being inclined towards the Muslim community. It proves that Congress does theatrics to get the support of Hindus and after getting Hindu votes, Hindus turn into Taliban, Pakistan... terrorists for Congress," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress' Salman Khurshid in response to the remark said, "We've several leaders but main leaders are from Gandhi family. Kharge ji is our national president. Mallikarajun Kharge has important role in strengthening the organisation of Congress party. If I say that Khargeji is a leader and Rahul Gandhi is not, then it would be wrong. "

Meanwhile, the BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also attacked the grand old party and said that it believes in sycophancy and dynasty.

"No matter who becomes Cong President, the command will be with Sonia Gandhi&Rahul Gandhi as per Salman Khurshid. Should we call Mallikarjun Kharge a remote control president or rubber stamp president?" he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Ever since Rahul Gandhi was seen wearing only a T-shirt in the chilling winter of Delhi, a controversy has erupted. Earlier, Kurshid triggered a debate by comparing party Gandhi with Lord Ram.

"Rahul Gandhi is not Lord Ram, but he can follow the path shown by Lord Ram. They (BJP) are saying that you do not have the right to walk on it. We have objection as they are following the path of Ravana instead of Ram," said Khurshid.

His statement drew a backlash from the ruling BJP.

"It is in the DNA of the Congress party. If they want votes, they can do any kind of politics and this is the reason behind Salman Khurshid comparing our adorable deity Lord Shri Ram with such a person (Rahul Gandhi) who is out on bail and the people of India will give him the answer," Bhatia had said earlier.

(With inputs from ANI)