'Not Every Person Jailed Is Criminal By Nature,' Says Amit Shah In Poll-Bound Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the view with which jails are seen in society needs to be changed, adding that "not every person jailed is criminal by nature."

The Home Minister made this remark while speaking at the inauguration of the 6th, 3-day All India Prison Duty Meet in Ahmedabad.

"First when the Prison Meet was organised in Gujarat, Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister and I was the Home Minister of Gujarat and now the second time, Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of India and he has given me the responsibility of the Home Ministry of the country and I am more than happy to welcome you all here the second time," said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah further said that not every person jailed is criminal by nature, sometimes it is the circumstances which force their involvement.

"View with which jails are seen in society needs to be changed. Not every person jailed is criminal by nature, sometimes it's circumstances which force their involvement. But it is a necessary process to keep society functional," he said.

He said that jail administration is responsible for the re-induction of those who are not natural, born, habitual criminals into society.

"More than 1000 players are here to participate in various sports. Not only does the sportsmanship increase but also with the exchange of success stories from various jails will motivate all," the home minister said.

He further said that PM Modi has given the mantra of Fit India to the country and the jail administration will take this message in all the jails as well.

"I suggest all the states to implement the new Jail manual, which is only implemented in 11 states as of now," he said.

The 6th All India Prison Duty Meet is being held at TransStadia in Ahmedabad's Kankaria, a biennial event organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, from September 4-6.

The event was inaugurated by Amit Shah and was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi. Participants from the administration and employees under police departments from around 19 States and Union Territories are expected to attend the three-day event.

Ahmedabad had last organised AIPDM in 2007 which was the second ever meeting.

The Home Minister will also participate in the Curtain Razor of 36th National Games-2022 and Closing Ceremony of 11th Khel Mahakumbh at around 7 pm at TransStadia, Kankaria.

The 36th National Games also known as National Games Gujarat 2022 will be held in Gujarat from September 27-October 10. The inaugural function of the National Games will be held at the Narendra Modi stadium at Motera. Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar will host 36 different games as part of the event.

Notably, the previous edition of the National Games took place in Kerala in 2015. Due to various reasons, including the pandemic, the games are now being organised after a gap of seven years. The National Games' emblem features the Statue of Unity by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the Asiatic Lion of Gir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 11th Khel Mahakumbh at Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad in March this year.

(This story was orginally published by ANI. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made to the story.)