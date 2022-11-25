‘Not Even An Inch Of Land…’: CM Shinde As Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Dispute Flares Up Again

IN THE midst of the continuing turmoil over the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that his government will not allow even a single inch of Maharashtra's territory to be given away to anyone.

Speaking to media reporters on Thursday, Shinde said "We are doing the work of giving justice to the Marathi people in the border areas. Not even an inch of space in Maharashtra will be allowed to go anywhere." "It is our government's responsibility to solve the problems of 40 villages.”

Earleir, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai indulged in a war of words with Maharashtra Deputy Devendra Fadnavis over the border issue between the two states and said that the border row has become a political tool in Maharashtra, and any party in power will raise the issue for political purposes.

"Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made a provocative statement on the Karnataka Maharashtra border issue and his dream will never come true. Our government is committed to protecting the country's land, water and borders," Bommai tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier, Fadnavis had said that no village in Maharashtra would go to Karnataka. "No village in Maharashtra will go to Karnataka! The state government will fight strongly in the Supreme Court to get Marathi-speaking villages including Belgaum-Karwar-Nipani," he tweeted.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray responded to Bommai’s statement and said "The Karnataka Chief Minister is giving his statement on border issues. It seems like Karnataka CM Bommai has been possessed for suddenly staking a claim on 40 villages in Maharashtra?" Thackeray, as quoted by ANI said.

Reactions came from other political parties also. Condemning Bommai's remark on the border dispute, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Devendra Fadnavis to "give a strong answer". Pawar also sought an intervention into the matter from the Centre.

All the war of words broke out after Bommai claimed that some villages in Maharashtra's Sangli district, which are having a water crisis, passed a resolution seeking a merger with Karnataka. However, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister refuted the claims and said no such village has recently sought a merger with Karnataka.