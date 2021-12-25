New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after the three contentious farm laws were repealed by the government after nationwide year-long protests by the farmers from across the country, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, apparently, hinted at the return of the agri laws at a later date. Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that the government was not dejected by the revocation of the farm laws after the protest and will move a step forward again.

Speaking at the inauguration of agri industry exhibition `Agrovision' in Nagpur, Tomar blamed some people for the opposition of the agri reforms and their scrapping in the parliament. Tomar also suggested that the three black laws -- referred by the opposition leaders -- could reappear at a later stage.

"We brought agriculture amendment laws. But some people did not like these laws which were a big reform brought about 70 years after Independence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Tomar said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Union Minister further said that that the government is not dejected and will move forward again. "But the government is not disappointed, we moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone," he added.

The minister went on to say that the agriculture sector needs investment in a big way. "The agriculture sector, despite being so big, did not receive this kind of opportunity. Today this sector receives most of the investment through government programs.....through government purchase (of farm produce), subsidy on fertilizers, seeds and pesticides and other policies," he said.

The agricultural laws, passed by the government last year, led to a massive protest by the farmers across the country mainly from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The protest by the farmers started soon after the government passed the three laws. The protest also witnessed some violent incidents at several locations including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Farmers protested against the farm laws because they believed it would leave them at the mercy of large corporate firms because of the shift to contract-based farming and the lack, they said, of government oversight on these contracts.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier last month announced that the government will roll back the contentious laws and urged the farmers to return to their homes from Delhi borders, where they were stationed for a year. Soon after the Winter Session of the Parliament, the three farm laws were repealed and the massive protest came to an end after the government agreed on the demands of the farmers.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan