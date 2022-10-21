'Not Disappointed, Was Pre-Decided': Shashi Tharoor After Losing Congress Presidential Elections

CONGRESS leader Shashi Tharoor who lost recently concluded party presidential polls against Mallikarjun Kharge said that he is not disheartened as it was clear from the beginning that the party's establishment would rally behind his opponent (Kahrge). Tharoor who had pitched himself as the candidate of “change” was largely supported by lesser-known party workers, While winning candidate Kharge was the “favourite choice” and backed by several senior leaders in the poll.

"I feel that many of them have touched me and I have touched them in ways that I believe would have a lasting value in our respective political innings in the party. So, I was very pleased about all of that and I believe there is a lot to be learnt in the positive sense from having an exercise like this," the Congress leader, as quoted by the news agency PTI said.

Speaking at the launch of Congress veteran and former Union minister Mohsina Kidwai's biography in Delhi on Thursday said, "I'm not upset and it was clear from the beginning that the party's establishment would rally behind my opponent (M Kharge). I spoke to Sonia Gandhi and she said "Look it's not surprising that most of the party members will back one of their own.”

Kharge who won party presidential polls defeating his rival Shashi Tharoor with a huge margin on October 19, changed his Twitter bio to "President: Indian National Congress" on Thursday. The 80-year-old leader was officially declared the winner of the Congress presidential elections with 7897 votes while his opponent Tharoor got about 1000 votes.

After 24 years, the grand old party got a new chief outside the Gandhi family. The 80-year-old finally succeeded Sonia Gandhi who is the longest-serving Congress president since 1998 barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over. The new Congress president will take charge of the post on October 26 at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

Soon after his poll victory, Kharge said that the party has presented an "example of strengthening the country's democracy by conducting organisational elections" at a time when "democracy is in danger" in the country. He said the party continuously strengthened democracy in the 75-year history of the country and protected the Constitution.