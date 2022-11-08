Not Delhi, But This City Is Most Polluted In India; List Of Top 10 Cities With Highest AQI Level

Updated: Tue, 08 Nov 2022 01:10 PM IST
THE CENTRAL Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday released the list for the most polluted cities across the country and to no surprise the national capital, Delhi, is among the worst cities. However, Bihar's Katihar topped the liost with an AQI of 360 (as per data released on November 7), Delhi is on the second spot with an air qulaity index of 354. The air quality in the national capital has improved to 'very poor' category from 'severe' zone over the past two days prompting relaxations in the curbs announced last week.
Apart from Delhi and Katihar, other cities on the list of most polluted cities include Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Kaithal and Gurugram in Haryana, Begusarai in Bihar and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, according to the data released on Monday. The data shared by the CPCB came amid the deteriorating pollution levels in many cities in the country and has also flagged the need of rigorous steps to be taken to better the air quality.
People in cities where air quality has worsened over the time may suffer from respiratory illnesses on prolonged exposure. It can also severely affect the unhealthy people and affect their lives.
List Of Cities With ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality:
Katihar: AQI 360
Delhi: AQI 354
Begusarai: AQI 339
Faridabad: AQI 335
Siwan: AQI 331
Noida: AQI 328
Gwalior: AQI 312
Kaithal: AQi 307
Gurugram: AQI 305
Ghaziabad: AQI 304
List Of Cities With ‘Good’ Air Quality:
Aizwal: AQI 21
BagalKot: AQI 39
Gangtok: AQI 28
Chamarajanagar: AQI 46
Kochi: AQI 49
Mandikhera: AQI 50
Ooty: AQI 49
Ramanathapuram: AQI 36
Shillong: AQI 21
Srinagar: AQI 48