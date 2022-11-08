Not Delhi, But This City Is Most Polluted In India; List Of Top 10 Cities With Highest AQI Level

THE CENTRAL Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday released the list for the most polluted cities across the country and to no surprise the national capital, Delhi, is among the worst cities. However, Bihar's Katihar topped the liost with an AQI of 360 (as per data released on November 7), Delhi is on the second spot with an air qulaity index of 354. The air quality in the national capital has improved to 'very poor' category from 'severe' zone over the past two days prompting relaxations in the curbs announced last week.

Apart from Delhi and Katihar, other cities on the list of most polluted cities include Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Kaithal and Gurugram in Haryana, Begusarai in Bihar and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, according to the data released on Monday. The data shared by the CPCB came amid the deteriorating pollution levels in many cities in the country and has also flagged the need of rigorous steps to be taken to better the air quality.

People in cities where air quality has worsened over the time may suffer from respiratory illnesses on prolonged exposure. It can also severely affect the unhealthy people and affect their lives.

List Of Cities With ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality:

Katihar: AQI 360

Delhi: AQI 354

Begusarai: AQI 339

Faridabad: AQI 335

Siwan: AQI 331

Noida: AQI 328

Gwalior: AQI 312

Kaithal: AQi 307

Gurugram: AQI 305

Ghaziabad: AQI 304

List Of Cities With ‘Good’ Air Quality:

Aizwal: AQI 21

BagalKot: AQI 39

Gangtok: AQI 28

Chamarajanagar: AQI 46

Kochi: AQI 49

Mandikhera: AQI 50

Ooty: AQI 49

Ramanathapuram: AQI 36

Shillong: AQI 21

Srinagar: AQI 48