New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a sharp and angry response to the letter by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the post-poll violence in the state, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state said that the abrupt, unilateral release of the letter to the public is shocking and asserted that the letter was not consistent with facts.

In a series of tweets, the state home department criticised the letter, that was shared by the governor on Twitter, claiming that it was violative of all established norms and disrupts the sanctity of such communications.

"Government of West Bengal has observed with dismay and distress that the Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal has suddenly made public, a letter of his to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, with contents that are not consistent with real facts," the state Home Department tweeted.

"The communication format is violative of all established norms. The letter has been written to Hon'ble Chief Minister & released to public media through tweets simultaneously, which disrupts sanctity of such communications," it added.

Governor Jagrdeep Dhankar in his letter alleged that the state government remained silent over the continuous post-poll violence and has not so far taken any step to rehabilitate or compensate the suffering of the victims. However, the TMC government rejected the allegations and said that the post-poll violence took place when the Election Commission was in charge of the law and order in the state.

"While the post-poll violence in the State was somewhat unabated when the Election Commission of India was in charge of the law and order machinery, after the swearing-in, the State Cabinet has reigned in the situation, restored normalcy and established full command over anti-law elements," it said.

The state police have been firmly directed to bring to book all anti-socials, and the government remains committed to maintain the basic fabric of society and uphold law and order, the Home Department further said.

Dhankhar, whose letter came as he went on a four-day trip to New Delhi, also accused the police and administration in the state of being partisan. Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government on several issues since taking over in July 2019.

"I am constrained to observe your continued silence and inaction over post-poll retributive bloodshed, violation of human rights, outrageous assault on the dignity of women, wanton destruction of property, the perpetuation of untold miseries on political opponents - worst since independence and it ill augurs for democracy," Dhankhar wrote to the chief minister.

"Your studied silence, coupled with the absence of any steps to engage in rehabilitation and compensation to alleviate the unimaginable suffering of people, force an inevitable conclusion that all this is state-driven," he alleged.

(With PTI Inputs)

