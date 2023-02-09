'Not Being Funded By Reliance, Don't Waste Time': Mahua Moitra's Fresh Attack On Adani Row

Continuing her attack on Adani Group over the alleged stock manipulation, the Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra said on Thursday that she was just "anti-market manipulation" and was not being "funded by Reliance".

Oh & btw Mr. Adani, Sir - don’t waste time sending all your Delhi stooges behind me . I am NOT being funded by Reliance. Never met any Ambani, junior or senior in my life. Nor their employees. Hard as you may find to believe, some of us are simply anti- market manipulation.

"I am NOT being funded by Reliance. Never met any Ambani, junior or senior in my life. Nor their employees," she added. "Hard as you may find to believe, some of us are simply anti-market manipulation."



Mahua has consistently criticised Adani and demanded a fair investigation into the matter since the Hindenburg report accused Adani of stock manipulation.



"Prime Minister, this man 'A' has fooled (topi Pehnaoed) you. He travels with you on your delegations. He meets heads of state on visits to India. He portrays that India is Prime Minister and the Prime Minister is him. He makes it appear to the world that he is the remote control behind the Prime Minister and by obliging him will be obliging the Prime Minister," TMC MP, as quoted by ANI said on Tuesday while speakimg on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha.



Mahua described Adani as "A" and said that he had duped everyone.



Earlier, clarifying her stand over her remark on PM Modi, she said while speaking to India Today that, "I have never for one minute said that the prime minister is involved. I said yesterday in my speech that the prime minister is being fooled."



On behalf of her party, the TMC leader said her party wants a free and fair investigation into this matter.



Besides Mahua Moitra, all the opposition parties have also demanded a JPC (joint parliament commission) probe or a "court-monitored enquiry" in the matter.