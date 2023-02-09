'Not Amrit Kaal, It's Zeher Kaal': CPM Leader Brinda Karat Targets PM Modi Ahead of Northeast Polls

LASHING out at the ruling BJP's slogan of "Amrit Kaal", the CPI (M) on Thursday said that the right-wing party's term in office should be termed "Zeher Kaal".

The statement comes at a time when the left party is fighting the BJP in the northeastern state. It also accused the saffron brigade of launching an attack on the country's constitution, besides trying to use religion as a tool for gaining political mileage.

"Prime Minister Modi has said that his government has been giving free rations to the poor, but we find that the food subsidy in this year's budget has been slashed by Rs 90,000 ... This is not Amrit kaal, it is Zeher Kaal," said CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat at a rally in Amarpur as quoted by news agency PTI.

Amarpur is a mixed-population region of Gomati district. It has three Assembly constituencies, two of which—Birganj and Ampinagar—are set to witness triangular fights as there are three major political forces at war—the Left-Congress alliance, the BJP, and Tipra Motha.

Ampinagar, which is an ST-reserved seat, is where both the BJP and its ally IPTF have fielded candidates.

"They are indulging in politics over religion. Their ideology of Hindutva has nothing to do with Hinduism as a religion. It is a political tool to divide our people for electoral gains," the Communist leader said.

She has also accused the ruling BJP of "running a bulldozer over the constitution by destroying

constitutional institutions."

She also claimed that the BJP has been raising crores of rupees by issuing anonymous electoral bonds.

"The big industrial houses are pumping in huge amounts of money into the electoral bonds, which are being used for election purposes," she claimed.

"We told them to join hands with the Left Front which is fighting for the rights of indigenous people but they did not respond. The BJP will try to take advantage of division between them and the Left-Congress alliance in this election," she added.

