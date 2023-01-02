'Not A Single Clothe On Body, What Kind Of Accident Was It': Mother Of Woman Killed In Delhi

Mother of the woman who was killed in a road accident in Delhi. (Image Credit: Twitter)

At 9 PM Anjali Singh’s mother asked her when she would return from work. "3-4 AM," Anjali informed her. Instead what came back in the morning was news of her daughter’s accident, Anjali’s mother was quoted by ANI as saying. She was asked to wait at the police station for sometime before her brother told her what no mother ever wants to hear - she has had the last conversation with her daughter.

Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi resident, was killed in a bone-chilling road accident. In the Khanjawala area of northwest Delhi, her scooty was hit by a car that had five drunk men inside. The nature of the accident was such that the woman’s clothes had gotten entangled in one of the wheels of the car. The five men instead of stopping the car, dragged the body for 4 to 7 KM, according to multiple media reports.

The deceased’s distraught mother asked, “She was wearing so many clothes but not single piece of cloth was there on her body, what kind of accident was it?”

While issuing an appearance summon to Delhi police, Delhi Commission of Women Chief Swati Maliwal said, "This is a very scary and shocking incident." She also raised some questions that might make the authorities scratch their heads for an answer.

“The car was driven by five people who were badly drunk. I have summoned Delhi Police to ask how will justice be provided to the girl. Secondly, I want to ask, despite the girl being dragged for kilometres, no check post was able to catch anything,” she asked.

“No one stopped those drunk people,” the Woman Commission chief added.

The police had earlier informed that Khanjawala police stattion had received a call around 3.24 AM on Sunday informing them of a woman being dragged by car. It took around another 45 minutes and another call at 4.11 AM for the police to deploy officers in the area to look for the “body of the girl lying on the road”, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The five accused in the case have been arrested, the police have informed.

Anjali’s mother was quoted by ANI saying that she worked as an event planner for weddings.

“My daughter was only person earning in our family,” an inconsolable mother said, as quoted by ANI.

(With agency inputs)