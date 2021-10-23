Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who has been questioned twice by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the alleged drugs case in the showbiz industry, was reportedly reprimanded by the anti-drugs agency on Friday for arriving late at the probe agency's office.

22-year-old Ananya was asked to appear before NCB on Friday at 11 am, but she reached its office at 2 pm along with her father Chunky Panday. This, however, did not go well with NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede who reportedly told Ananya that the probe agency's office was not a "production house".

"You were asked to come at 11.00 am and you are arriving now. Officers are not sitting here, waiting for just you..... This is not your production house, this is the office of a central agency. Come at the time you are called at," ANI sources quoted Wankhede as saying.

Ananya, a new entrant in Bollywood who made her debut in 2019, was grilled by the central agency for four hours on Friday. This was the second straight day when she appeared before the agency. The 22-year-old has been asked to appear again on October 25.

The NCB is probing Ananya's chats with Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan - who is lodged in jail after being arrested following a surprise raid by the agency at an alleged rave party in Mumbai - in which she had agreed to arrange drugs for him. However, Ananya has so far denied the charges levelled against her and claimed that she never supplied or consumed drugs.

"Questioning of actor Ananya Panday being done over some suspicious financial transactions and also in connection with WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan. The actor was questioned regarding this on Friday." the NCB said in a statement on Friday, as reported by ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma