'Not A Place To Make Long Speeches': Amit Shah Chides Haryana's Anil Vij At Home Ministry Event

ANIL Vij, the home minister for Haryana, received a public snub today from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his long speech at a gathering hosted by the Union Home Ministry. Shah interrupted him four times during his eight and a half minute speech to remind him that he only had five minutes to speak.

On the occasion of the opening of a Chintan Shivir organised by the Union Home Ministry at Haryana's Surajkund, Vij was to deliver the welcome address. The keynote address was to be given by the Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar. Shah was the last speaker of the event.

Vij had to express gratitude to the Union Minister, Amit Shah, but soon he deviated to the history of Haryana, its contribution to the Green Revolution, the performance of the state in the Olympics, and sports infrastructure. He also talked about the grievance redressal that he held every week.

Shah, who started by listening to Vij intently, sent a note to the minister, asking him to wind up. When the note had ni effect, he turned on his mic and tapped it. But, Shah didn't stop there.

He said, "Anil Ji, you were allotted five minutes. You have already spoken for eight minutes. Please end your speech. This is not the place to give such long speeches. "

When Shah allowed, he continued with the long list of achievements, to which the union minister responded by saying, "Anil ji, please forgive me. This will not work. Finish it. "

Vij's response was to begin his closing remarks, but Shah had enough and he sternly asked that "the programme should be carried forward now".

Shah, along with chief ministers of nine states and home ministers or senior police officers, will discuss law and order and national security as part of the two-day union ministry agenda, which will be presided over by Shah. Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the gathering.