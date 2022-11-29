'Not A Big Issue': Karnataka Minister After Professor Calls Muslim Student 'Kasab' In Viral Video

A DAY after a college professor in Karnataka was suspended after he compared a Muslim student to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack perpetrator Ajmal Kasab, state Education Minister BC Nagesh said that it is not a big issue. "Almost everyone uses words like Raavan or Shakuni every day. Even in the assembly, many times we've spoken like this. It doesn't become an issue."

Ajmal Kasab was the only Pakistani terrorist, caught and executed, who was involved in the deadly terror attack in Mumbai in 2008. "Why does it become an issue when someone speaks about Kasab?," the minister further said.

BC Nagesh's remarks came after a video of a Manipal University professor calling a student Kasab had gone viral on the internet. However, when the student retorted, the professor tried to laugh off the remark and call it a joke and said that the "student was like his son".

"No, this is not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing this is not funny," the student said after the professor's remark. Responding to the student, the professor said sorry, to which the student further said, "A sorry doesn't change how you think or how you portray yourself here."

BC Nagesh also said that the professor should not have made these remarks while adding that "now the issue is getting politicised for the sake of pandering vote bank". After the video of the incident went viral and saw massive backlash, the university suspended the professor and ordered an enquiry.

"We would like everyone to know that the institute does not condone this kind of behaviour and this isolated incident will be dealt with by the laid down policy. We are proud to have a vast diversity on campus and was committed to upholding constitutional values of treating everyone alike," the statement by the university read.