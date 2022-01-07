New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People living in the Northwest and Central India are going to experience a wet spell till January 9, the India Meteorological Department said. Due to the presence of a Western Disturbance and an induced Cyclonic Circulation over the plains of North India, residents of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are going to witness rainfall in the region.

Apart from these states and UTs, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand also witnessed bad weather. As per the weather department, the temperature is likely to drop after the withdrawal of the western disturbances.

"Heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad on Friday (January 7) and heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places very likely over Himachal Pradesh on January 8 and 9 and over Uttarakhand on January 8," IMD's bulletin reads.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & hail at isolated places very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan and with lightning at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh till January 09," IMD’s bulletin added.

Meanwhile, currently, Kashmir is under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ which started on December 21.

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded 7.3m rainfall. Due to the rainfall, the daytime temperature in the national capital dipped to 7 degrees Celsius and was recorded at 15.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, making this one of the lowest maximum temperatures of the season.

Due to the light drizzles, the AQI in the national capital improved and moved to the ‘poor’ category from the ‘very poor’ zone. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi (overall) stood at 273 on Friday morning.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen