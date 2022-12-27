North India Braces For Colder Days, IMD Predicts Fresh Cold Wave After December 31

People walk amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, at Kartavya Path, India Gate, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Image: ANI Photo)

In a fresh warning on weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the northern parts of India will experience fresh cold wave conditions from December 31.

Senior scientist at IMD, RK Jenamani, said cold days and severe cold days are mainly expected to prevail over south Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

The weather department also predicted that cold to severe cold wave is expected to continue over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and Delhi.

"Dense to very dense fog likely to continue over many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West UP and in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during next 24 hours. However, dense fog in isolated pockets likely to continue over the above region during subsequent 3-4 days," said IMD.

"In Delhi, the lowest temp of 4.0 degrees celsius was recorded at Aya Nagar and cold wave is still prevailing at isolated places," said Jenamani. However, he added that there will be improvement in weather due to western disturbance from December 28.

On December 29, fresh snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Leh and some parts of Himachal Pradesh, he said.

Drizzle can be expected in parts of Punjab on December 29, said the IMD.

Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning on Tuesday and dense fog lowered visibility in some areas of the city, affecting road and rail traffic.

The MeT office said that a layer of dense fog and moderate icy cold winds from the North were responsible for this steep fall in temperature.

"Northwesterly dry and cold winds will continue over Northwest India. However, intensity of fog may decrease leading to marginal increase in day temperatures and abatement of cold wave from parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana. Minimum temperature may also increase marginally," said the MeT office.

"Light snowfall is going on over the upper reaches of Western Himalayas. Another Western disturbance is expected around December 30 and 31st. Moderate snowfall is possible during that time. Temperatures may dip once again on New Year eve," he said.