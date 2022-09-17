Nora Fatehi's Brother-In-Law Received 65 Lakh Worth BMW From Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was grilled by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing for six hours on Thursday in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, which involved conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar. This is the second time when the actress was questioned by the officials regarding the matter.

According to EOW officer Ravinder Yadav, Nora Fatehi's brother-in-law, Bobby has revealed that the conman has gifted him a BMW worth Rs 65 lakh. Meanwhile, the EOW has also cross-examined the conman and Bobby's close aide, Pinky Irani. Prior to Nora Fatehi, the officials also grilled actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the same case.

During the investigation, Nora reportedly told the officers that she never met conman Chandrashekhar or Pinki Irani in person. However, the actress was in touch with conman through the chatting app WhatsApp. According to the officials, the actress revealed during the interrogation that she was unaware that the event which took place in Chennai where she was invited had a connection with the conman.

Also during the investigation, it was revealed that both Nora and Jacqueline were unaware of each other's receiving gifts.

Back on September 2, the officials interrogated Fatehi for six hours. However, there are still some questions left as there are “certain unanswered questions”, an official earlier said.

In the same case, Nora was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned for over eight hours in the same case. The officials revealed that the actress has corporate with the team and answer the questions. Both the actresses have reported received gifts worth crores from the conman and his wife Leena.

What was the Rs 200 cr scam?

The conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar extorted Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivinder Singh, the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy. Later, he used the money to gift luxurious items to actresses. However, he was arrested in the case and is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him.