Nora Fatehi Appears Before Delhi Police In Connection With Rs 200 Cr Scam Linked To Conman

After Jacqueline Fernandez, Bollywood actress Nora Faethi appeared in front of the Delhi Police on Thursday (September 15) in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case, which involved conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police at the Mandiir Marg.

Back on September 9, the EOW officers grilled Fatehi for over nine hours. As per a report by news agency ANI, the officials asked the actress roughly around 50 questions. Before Nora, the EOW officials also grilled Jacqueline Fernandez in the same case linked to the conman.

Videos of Nora entering the EOW office surfaced online, where the actress was seen wearing a black hoodie. Following the actress's interrogation, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, and EOW, Ravindra Yadav, told news agency ANI that the actress corporated with the team. However, there are still some questions left that needed to be answered.

"We were looking for whatever strings were connected into the case. Including the one who received the gifts, now they were ignorant (about criminal background) or were involved in the actual crime, their investigation is going on," the officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The official further stated that the during the interrogation, Nora revealed that she was unaware that the event which took place in Chennai where she was invited had a connection with the conman.

"It was found that some people worked around him (Sukesh Chandrashekhar), and he used to first contact actresses. When they were more friendly, he tried to entice them with expensive gifts. It seems some people realised but continued out of greed," he added.

Further, the officials have said that both the actress were unaware of each other's receiving gifts.

What was the matter?

Last, in September-October, Nora Fatehi recorded her statement with the enforcement agency stating that she has received gifts worth crores from Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivinder Singh, the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy. Later, the conman was arrested in the same case.

Currently, the conman is lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him.

