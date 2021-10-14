New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The wrath of government agencies on Bollywood celebrities continued with Enforcement Directorate (ED) again summoning actor Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with an alleged Rs 200-crore money-laundering case against con artists Sukesh Chandrasekar and Leena Paul.

While Nora Fatehi reached the Zonal Office of the ED in New Delhi today to join the investigation, official sources as quoted by news agency ANI said that Jacqueline Fernandez will appear before the agency on Friday.

Delhi: Actor & dancer Nora Fatehi reaches the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case pic.twitter.com/c3t5YEMEaA — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez to join the investigation in connection with the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. She will appear before Enforcement Directorate in Delhi, tomorrow: Sources — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

The case pertains to an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with an extortion racket allegedly perpetrated by scamsters Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria-Paul and others, involving several bigwigs. The central probe agency had already recorded their statements earlier and they are being summoned again as witnesses for further probe.

Both the actors are understood to be helping the agency in taking the probe forward as they themselves had been allegedly conned in the racket run by Chandrashekhar and his wife.

A Delhi Court on Saturday had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with a Rs 200 crores extortion case. They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the extortion racket which was being run from a Delhi jail.

The two were recently arrested by the ED while they were already lodged in jail after they were arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating some people including some high-profile individuals including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

In August, the ED had raided some of Chandrashekhar's premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxurious cars. It had claimed in a statement that Chandrashekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

"He (with a cellphone procured illegally in prison) with the help of technology, made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party's phone number belonged to senior government officers. While speaking (from prison) to these persons, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price," the ED had claimed.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan