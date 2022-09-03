Nora Fatehi Grilled For 6 Hours In Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case Linked To Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was on Friday questioned by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi police in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case related to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Fatehi appeared before the EOW office at Mandir Marg on Friday where she was grilled for about six hours. Meanwhile, the EOW has also summoned Jacqueline Fernandez, named an accused in the case by ED, for questioning in the case on December 12.

"Fatehi reached EOW's Mandir Marg branch at around 11 a.m. and was questioned till 6 p.m. She can be summoned again if need arises. We have sent summons to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to join the investigation in the same matter on December 12," an official said.

According to news agency ANI, Nora Fatehi was asked around 50 questions related to the matter. The questions revolved around the gifts she received from the conman and how she came in contact with him and his wife, Leena Maria Paul. Fatehi, during the questioning, said that she had no connection with Jacqueline Fernandez and both of them were talking to Sukesh Chandrashekhar separately.

Fatehi further said that she was unaware of the criminal history of the conman and had very limited conversations with him. Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Speaking on the recent round of questioning, Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of the EoW said that Nora was called to strengthen the case and to know more about the crime syndicate of Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Yadav said that Nora cooperated well and might be called again for further questioning.

"We called Nora Fatehi yesterday. It was done to strengthen the case by questioning characters related to the crime syndicate being operated by Sukesh from jail. She was questioned for around 6 hrs", Ravindra Yadav said, adding "she cooperated but there are a few unanswered questions. Maybe we will need to further question her".

"Investigation going on to find out all links,people involved in main conspiracy&if those who accepted gifts didn't know(criminal background)or were involved in conspiracy. Nora Fatehi says she didn't know that the event where she was invited to in Chennai had links to this crime syndicate. We'll reach a conclusion only with a proper probe", Yadav further said.

Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links with Chandrashekhar. In April last year, Chandrashekhar was arrested in another money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader, among others.

The Enforcement Directorate, probing the case, had named actress Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in its charge sheet. The ED charge sheet stated that Fernandez consciously chose to overlook his (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) criminal past and continued to indulge in financial transactions with him.

"Not only she but also her family members and friends have benefited from the relationship financially. ED also concluded that the lure of money ensured that the criminal history of the person she was engaging with did not matter," the charge sheet stated.

Fernandez, after the ED charge sheet, filed a plea in the Appellate Authority of PMLA stating that it is surprising that like her some other celebrities, notably, Norah Fatehi was also conned by main accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. She and other celebrities who received gifts from the main accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar are made witnesses whereas she is sought to be dragged as an accused.

She further stated that the Fixed Deposits, attached vide the impugned order, have no nexus with a crime nor the Fixed Deposits are created by using the alleged proceeds of crime. The deposits are from the actor's "Own legitimate income and much before in time from even knowing that the main accused Chandrashekhar even existed in this world.