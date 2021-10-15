New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nora Fatehi who was in the headlines constantly, for getting summoned by Enforcement Directorate(ED) in a money laundering case has finally issued a statement. Nora issued the statement on Friday, October 15 through her spokesperson.

In the official statement, Nora marked herself as a victim and mentioned that she is cooperating in the investigation. Her official statement also requested the media to refrain from any further slandering on Nora.

On the ongoing probe in money laundering case with ED, Nora's official statement read, "To whomsoever, it may concern. On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around amongst the media. Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation.”

It further mentioned, “We would like to request our fellow friends in the media to refrain from slandering her name and making any statements before any official information is released.- Spokesperson of Nora Fatehi”.

Earlier, Nora Fatehi appeared before the investigating officer of the case at Enforcement Directorate's office in New Delhi on Thursday.

She alongside Jaqueline Fernandez was summoned by ED a few days ago in the money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekar, an accused in a bribery matter.

The whole case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh and others over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion of about Rs 200 crore.

Let us also inform you that, Nora Fatehi is actively contributing to the investigation, while actress Jacqueline Fernandez who was slated to appear before the officials today has skipped the interrogation on Friday citing personal reasons.

Posted By: Ashita Singh