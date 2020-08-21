Mohan’s statement came a day after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Thursday summoned the representatives of the social media giant on September 2 to discuss the issue of alleged misuse of social media platforms.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Facing intense political heat in India over its alleged role in favouring the BJP leaders on its platform, social networking giant Facebook on Friday clarified its position, saying it has removed and will continue to remove content posted by public figures in India which violate its community standards.

Facebook is facing flak from opposition parties after a report in Wall Street Journal (WSJ) cited unnamed Facebook insiders to claim that one of its senior India policy executives intervened to stop a permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana after he allegedly made communally charged posts.

"Facebook is and always has been an open, transparent and non-partisan platform where people can express themselves freely. Over the last few days, we have been accused of bias in the way we enforce our policies. We take allegations of bias incredibly seriously, and want to make it clear that we denounce hate and bigotry in any form," Facebook India Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan said in a blog post on Friday adding that “Facebook has an impartial approach to dealing with content and is strongly governed by its Community Standards”.

"We enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone's political position, party affiliation or religious and cultural belief. We have removed and will continue to remove content posted by public figures in India when it violates our Community Standards," he said.

"Despite hailing from diverse political affiliations and backgrounds, they perform their respective duties and interpret our policies in a fair and non-partisan way. The decisions around content escalations are not made unilaterally by just one person; rather, they are inclusive of views from different teams and disciplines within the company," he elaborated.

Mohan’s statement came a day after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Thursday summoned the representatives of the social media giant on September 2 to discuss the issue of alleged misuse of social media platforms.

Apart from the Facebook representatives, the standing committee has also asked the members of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to remain present on September 2 to discuss the subject of "safeguarding citizens.

Posted By: Talib Khan