New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: 2 non-locals were killed and 1 injured as terrorists fired indiscriminately upon labourers at Wanpoh area of Kulgam on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir police said. The police and security forces have cordoned off the area.

"Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon non-local labourers at Wanpoh area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, 2 non-locals were killed and 1 injured. Police & Security Forces cordoned off the area," Jammu and Kashmir Police said as reported by news agency ANI.

Visual from the spot can be seen below:

J&K: Two non-Kashmiri labourers, all of them being residents of Bihar, killed and one injured after being fired upon by terrorists at Wanpoh area of Kulgam. Police & Security Forces cordoned off the area.



Visuals from the spot.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/t7QSrKTqJz — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

The three men have been identified as Raja Reshi Dev (dead), Joginder Reshi Dev (dead) and Chunchun Reshi Dev (injured). All three men are residents of Bihar, CID sources said as quoted by ANI.

"Three non-Kashmiri labourers fired upon by terrorists in Wanpoh, Kulgam (in J&K) identified as Raja Reshi Dev (dead), Joginder Reshi Dev (dead) and Chunchun Reshi Dev (injured). All are residents of Bihar," ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announcedd Rs 2 Lakh each ex-gratia from CM's relief fund for the kin of Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev who were killed by terrorists in Kulgam, J&K this evening. The CM also spoke to J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and expressed his concern over the killings.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha