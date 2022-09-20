4 Dead, 9 Rescued After Under Construction Wall Collapses In Noida Housing Complex; CM Condoles Deaths

Noida wall collapse: Four people died after a wall collapsed in Noida Sector 21. NDRF and Fire Brigade teams are conducting the last search mission.

By Radha Basnet
Updated: Tue, 20 Sep 2022 02:19 PM IST
Minute Read
4 Dead, 9 Rescued After Under Construction Wall Collapses In Noida Housing Complex; CM Condoles Deaths
Representative Image (ANI File Photo)

At least 4 people died while nine were admitted to hospital after a wall near Jal Vayu Vihar society in Noida Sector 21 collapsed on Tuesday.

NDRF and Fire Brigade teams are conducting the last search mission.

According to ANI, District Magistrate Suhas LY said a detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the wall collapse. 

"We have received info of 2 deaths each (total 4) at District Hospital & Kailash Hospital, it is being verified. We're also ascertaining details on the injured."

The Noida Commissioner of Police, Alok Singh said that the FIR has been filed and action will be taken.

"Unfortunately, 4 people died. 9 people were shifted to a hospital for better treatment. NDRF and Fire Brigade teams are conducting the last search mission," Singh told to media persons.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over the loss of lives due to an incident of a wall collapse in Noida Sector 21. He has directed senior officials to reach the spot immediately and continue rescue operations on a war footing.

