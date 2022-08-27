Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Twisted Tale Of Supertech Skyscrapers Set To Turn Into Rubble | Explained

After a nine-year long battle, the Supertech twin towers of Noida will be reduced to rubble on Sunday (August 28). It is being taken down because it infringes on a number of construction-related laws. The Emerald Court Projects' Ceyane (29 stories) and Apex (32 floors) towers will be torn down in 9 seconds.

Located near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the towers comprise 850 flats and is the tallest structure in India to be demolished. Amidst the scheduled demolition on Sunday, the preparations from charging the buildings to clearing the area, are in full swing.

Resident welfare associations (RWAs) have ordered the residents of ATS Greens Village and Emerald court, the two adjoining apartments to vacate the area by Sunday morning. Emerald court comprises 15 buildings, while ATS village has about 25 towers and four villas.

Why Noida Twin Towers Are Being Demolished?

Developer Supertech will lose close to Rs 1,000 crore as a result of the demolition of the Noida property, Emerald Court. Additionally, almost Rs 20 crore is needed to demolish the structure.

Why are the buildings being destroyed, then? The 'Supertech Emerald Court' housing society in Noida, in which the two towers are located, was proposed to be constructed in 2004. The Noida Authority allotted a plot of land measuring 48,263 metres in Sector 93A.

In 2005, the Noida authority sanctioned the building plan for the construction of Emerald Court consisting of 14 towers, each consisting of nine floors besides the ground floor(G+9). The leased area was increased to 54,819 sq. metres in June 2006. The floor area ratio was also increased from 1.5 to 2 for the new allottees after 2006.

Under the first new revised plan in December 2006, two additional floors were added, thereby bringing all of them to ground and 11 floor (G+11). The new plan was reviewed by Noida authority in 2012, in which the height of the towers was fixed at 40 floors.

In August 2021, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the structures as their construction violated the minimum distance requirement. It said that the towers were built without complying with building regulations and fire safety norms. It also added that the modification of the plan- removing the garden area to make way for the construction of Apex and Ceyane-was done without the consent of the flat owners.

It is a violation of the Uttar Pradesh Apartments Act, 2010. Although Tower-1 and Tower-17 are now nine metres apart, the second revised plan was nonetheless accepted even though the distance between the two towers should have been 36.5 metres, according to the Building Rules of 2006.

In the first and second plan granted to Supertech, a green space was suggested in front of Tower-1. In the green space, Tower-16 and Tower-17 were suggested. Even before the second updated plan map was authorised, construction work had already begun.

The apex court authorised the prosecution of officials for violating the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Area Development Act, 1976, and Uttar Pradesh Apartments Act, 2010, when it ordered the demolition of the illegally built towers in August 2021.

The top court said that the towers were built through "acts of collusion between the officers of NOIDA and company." Despite a three-month deadline imposed by the court, there were numerous delays that led to the August 28 final date.

How The Twin Towers Will Be Razed?

The Supertech towers will be destroyed by a process known as a "controlled implosion," in which explosives are set carefully and then detonated to do as little damage as possible to the surrounding area before the towers collapse. The process that leads to an implosion involves the gradual deterioration of the building's vital supports, or the removal of the structures that serve as a counterweight to gravity.

Numerous explosives will be positioned inside the structure to accomplish this. Usually, the explosives on the building's lower floors are what start the controlled collapse of the structure.

It was recently employed in India in the 2020 destruction of four opulent beachfront apartments in Kochi's Maradu for breaking Coastal Regulation Zone restrictions. Bridges, smokestacks, towers, tunnels, and other constructions can also be destroyed using the same method.

The preparations for demolition:

A day before the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida, which are taller than the Qutub Minar, the Project Manager of the team assigned to the task assured nearby residents that they could trust them and that the best team was working to ensure a safe demolition.

"I understand the concern of the nearby people here, but I would like to give the message to them that please don't be afraid. The best team in the world is working on the project," said Jigar Chheda, Project Manager, Edifice Engineering, while also expressing hope for everything to go well during the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida tomorrow.

"The Noida authorities have issued guidelines for the neighbouring people as they are very clear about what the people have to do, when they need to leave and come back, and what all precautions we are taking, the nearby residents are aware of everything," he added.

The demolition will be completed in 9 seconds, after which the Noida authority can bring machines and people to clear the dust and everything that would follow.