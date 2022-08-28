Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Skyscrapers Of Deceit Reduced To Dust

The 40-storey twin towers of Supertech at Sector 93A of Uttar Pradesh's Noida were demolished on Sunday afternoon, days after the Supreme Court order. The nearly 100-meter-tall Apex and Ceyane towers, taller than the iconic Qutab Minar in New Delhi, were demolished in just nine seconds.

They were the tallest structures to be demolished in India.

"Largely exercise was executed as per plan, expert teams are on spot. Assessment is being done as of now. Only experts can ascertain post-demolition situation. We're going to site to assess the remnants and left-over explosives if at all they're left there," Noida CP said in a statement.

The explosion, as per the officials, was carried out using more than 3,700kg of explosives, which were inserted into nearly 7,000 holes in the pillars. The officials had earlier said that the towers will be brought down using the "waterfall technique".

"Broadly, no damage to nearby housing societies. Only some bit of debris has come towards the road. We will get a better idea of the situation in an hour," Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari said while speaking to reporters.

Ahead of the explosion, residents of nearby areas, including the two housing societies near the site, were evacuated by the officials, who also barricaded the roads in and around the area. They said that a 500-meter radius around the towers has been marked as an "exclusive zone".

HOW THE EXPLOSION WAS CARRIED OUT

Chetan Dutta, blast specialist who pressed the button to demolish the towers, had explained the details of the process that will raze the towers and termed it a "simple process".

"We'll be almost 50-70 metres away from the building, there will be no danger and we are very much sure that the building will collapse in a proper way... blasting area is covered with four layers of iron mesh and two layers of blanket, so no rubble will fly past but dust may," Dutta had said.

SUPERTECH RELEASES STATEMENT AHEAD OF BLAST

Realty firm Supertech on Sunday said that its twin towers in Noida were constructed as per the building plan approved by officials, adding that no deviations were made. It, however, said that it respects the top court's order, adding that the demolition will not impact its other real estate projects.

"The Twin Towers Apex and Ceyane in Noida are a part of the Emerald Court project at Sector 93A constructed on land allotted by Noida authority. The building plans of the Project including the two towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye laws announced by the State Government," said Supertech in a statement.

"However, the Hon'ble Supreme Court has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers. We respect the orders of the Apex Court and are committed to implement the same," it said.

The company also said that it has awarded the work of demolition to a world renowned agency Edifice Engineering which has expertise in carrying out safe demolitions of high-rise buildings.

"We have completed and given delivery of more than 70,000 units to homebuyers and are committed to give delivery to remaining homebuyers as per schedule time frame. We assure all our home buyers that the order of Supreme Court will not affect any other ongoing project and all other projects will continue," the statement read.

'LAW ULTIMATELY CATCHES UP'

Ahead of the demolition, Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Awanish K Awasthi, said that the destruction of "illegal" twin towers prove that the law ultimately catches up.

"These illegal twin towers were ordered to be demolished in strict action by the Supreme Court. This proves law will ultimately catch up. This will send a message that illegal work will not be tolerated in the state," he told news agency ANI.