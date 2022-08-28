Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Incurred Loss Of Rs 500 Crore, Says Supertech

Realty firm Supertech Ltd has suffered a loss of around Rs 500 crore, including construction and interest costs, following the demolition of its twin towers at Sector 93A of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, said the company's chairman RK Arora on Sunday. His remarks came an hour after the two buildings, taller than the iconic Qutab Minar, were destroyed followed a Supreme Court order.

The current market value of over 900 apartments in the two towers was estimated at more than Rs 700 crore.

Arora, however, said that the towers were constructed as per the building plan approved by the Noida development authority. He also said that his company is paying Rs 17.5 crore to Edifice Engineering, which was tasked with safely pulling down the structures.

"Our overall loss is around Rs 500 crore, taking into account the amount we have spent on land and construction cost, the charges paid to authorities for various approvals, interest paid to banks over the years and the 12 per cent interest paid back to buyers of these two towers, among other costs," Arora told news agency PTI.

The nearly 100-metre-high structures were brought to the ground in seconds, using more than 3,700kg of explosives. This came after the Supreme Court last year ordered the towers' demolition for violation of building norms in "collusion with district officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law".

"The case has revealed a nefarious complicity of the planning authority in the violation by the developer of the provisions of law," the top court had observed, while ordering Supertech to bear the cost of the demolition.

However, on Sunday, ahead of the explosion, Supertech once again said that the towers were built as per the plan approved by officials and no deviation was made. However, in its long statement, the realty firm said that it respects the Supreme Court's direction.

"The Twin Towers Apex and Ceyane in Noida are a part of the Emerald Court project at Sector 93A constructed on land allotted by Noida authority. The building plans of the Project including the two towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye laws announced by the State Government," it said.

"However, the Hon'ble Supreme Court has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers. We respect the orders of the Apex Court and are committed to implement the same," it added.