Noida Twin Towers Demolition: A Timeline Of How Supertech Skyscrapers Were Reduced To Dust

Taller-than-Delhi's Qutub Minar, Noida's illegal Supertech twin towers were razed off to ground safely on Sunday, August 28. Over 3,700 kg of explosives razed down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures within seconds. The demolition of the twin towers came in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction of Emerald Court housing was in violation of building norms.

Supertech twin towers, which are now merely piles of rubble, were built by real estate developer Supertech Group after approvals from the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), popularly referred to as the Noida Authority, which was constituted under the UP Industrial Development Act and functions under the state government.

Here is a timeline of key events related to the twin towers and its demolition:

2004: Supertech gets land allotted for developing a group housing project by Noida Authority in city's Sector 93A after which work started on 'Emerald Court' society.

2005: Building plan for Emerald Court approved by Noida Authority. Permission to construct 14 residential towers of 10 floors.

2006: Supertech seeks more land for the project and gets approval from Noida Authority. Building plan amended to accommodate one more residential tower – total 15 now. Aster 1 to 8, Aspire 1 to 4 and Emperor 1 to 3.

2009: Developer gets building plan revised once again. Adds two more towers – Apex and Ceyane --with 24 floors and immediately begins construction. Some residents object to it, citing violation of building norms. Just about 40-50 residents were living in Emerald Court at the time.

2012: Developer revised building plan to increase number of floors to 40 in Apex and Ceyane as construction continued full swing.

December 2012: Emerald Court residents' association moves Allahabad High Court. Cite lack of residents' consent for new towers within same housing complex, violation of rules like minimum 16 metre distance between buildings and the new construction coming up in area marked for green space.

2014: Allahabad High Court orders demolition of twin towers. Pulls up Noida Authority for collusion with developer. Construction work stops at site.

May 2014: Supertech moves Supreme Court seeking relief and states all approvals taken.Au

gust 31, 2021: Supreme Court orders demolition within three months, observing violation of building norms in collusion with local officials. Remarks that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

February 2022: Noida Authority informs Supreme Court demolition to take place on May 22.

May 17, 2022: Supreme Court extends demolition deadline to August 28.

August 28, 2022: Twin towers demolished.

