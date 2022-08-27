Noida Twin Towers Demolition: A Look At World's Tallest Skyscrapers Razed By Implosion

Demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida is just a day away and all the preparations for the same has been done. Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures on Sunday, August 28, in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction in violation of norms. As much awaited demolition of the building taller than Delhi's Qutub Minar is just a day away, here is a list othe f prominent building across the world that faced the same fate.

Mina Plaza, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi tears down skyscrapers in seconds for port regeneration https://t.co/jeDxov2gcx — The National (@TheNationalNews) November 27, 2020

The Mina Plaza was located in United Arab Emirates (UAE) city, Abu Dhabi and was a 541.44-foot-tall building. With over 6,000 kg of explosives, its demolition took just 10 seconds. here's a video, that shows Mina Plaza, made up of 4 towers and 144 floors, reduced to rubble in seconds.

The Trump Plaza

The 34-floor building was among the tallest buildings in New York City. The building used as a hotel was razed off in New Jersey’s Atlantic City in the United States with over 3,000 dynamite sticks and it took barely 20 seconds to bring the building down to rubble.

Ocean Tower

Locally termed the ‘Leaning Tower of South Padre’, this building was constructed as a luxury condominium consisting of 31 floors in the year 2006 in Texas, USA and was later razed off because the structure of the building was crooked.

The AfE Tower

The AfE tower was a part of Johann Wolfgang Goethe University and was constructed in the early 1970s became Europe’s tallest structure ever to be razed off. Situated in Germany’s Frankfurt, the building took over 950 kg of explosives to be demolished in 10 seconds.

The Golden Flower Building

Situated in China’s Xi’an city, the Golden Flower Building became the country’s tallest skyscraper to be pulled down. The 387 feet tall building structure was razed off after it was left unused for a decade.