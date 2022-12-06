Noida Society Asks Bachelor Tenants To Vacate By December 31; Here's Why

CITING violation of its rules, the Emerald Court Society in Uttar Pradesh's Noida district, where the now-demolished twin towers were located, has issued notices to bachelor tenants to vacate their premises.

On November 15, the residential body of the posh society in sector 93-A sent a notice stating that bachelors, paying guests (PGs) and guest house owners living in the society must vacate its premises by December 31. This has been done in response to complaints received by the residential body.

All tenants must have a police verification certificate and approval of the Emerald Court residents welfare association (RWA), the notice further said.

"Serious concern has been expressed by local authorities on the possibility of objectionable activities in some of these flats and Emerald Court RWA has been asked to provide details to the local authorities. In view of the sensitivity of the matter, we have managed the issue with the assurance that these types of accommodations will not be operating within Emerald Court from Jan 1, 2023," the notice, as quoted by PTI stated.

The notice further added that this is being done to promote peaceful community life. “We have no intention of any moral policing. We just need to follow the laid down rules," it added.

The president of Emerald Court RWA, Uday Bhan Singh Teotia said the residential body was getting complaints related to the administration of the society by the other residents. He said there have been instances where an apartment's rent agreement is made in the name of one person but that flat is sub-let to five, six, or even seven girls later.

"This notice is to check the violation of the society rule. We have not asked anyone to vacate overnight but given due time of two to three months. The notice was issued in November," Teotia told PTI.

Meanwhile, the local tenants said bachelors often face problems finding apartments or independent houses on rent in the city adjoining Delhi.

The 26-year-old Kala Trivedi, who earlier lived in a society in Noida Sector 46 but has now moved to South Delhi, told PTI that "People outright deny giving their apartment to bachelors on rent. This often leaves bachelors with the only option to go through brokers, who charge a lot of money.”