New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a 20-year-old woman, admitted for the COVID-19 treatment at the isolation ward of a private hospital in Noida, has alleged that she was molested by a doctor, who was also undergoing treatment for coronavirus at the same isolation ward.

News agency PTI quoted police officials as saying that the woman alleged that the incident of molestation took place on Monday and based on her complaint an FIR has been registered in local expressway police station against the doctor.

The report also quoted officials as saying that the woman and the accused both were diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus last week, just a day after one another.

The police said that an investigation in the matter is underway. The police also said that ‘there appear to lapse on part of the hospital authorities which admitted the man and the woman in same isolation ward violating the isolation norms’.

"The woman was in the isolation ward of the private hospital. There was a man, a medical practitioner, who too was infected with coronavirus and was sharing the ward with her," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said as reported by PTI.

He said the woman alleged molestation and upon being informed the police immediately lodged an FIR and initiated a probe into the matter.

"There appears to be some irresponsibility on part of the hospital too. We are communication with the medical departments to check whether the patients were being kept in accordance with the guidelines," Singh said adding that the “accused is still in isolation but the police will reach out for his statement following due protocols of COVID-19”.

"All necessary action will be taken as per the truth that will emerge after a thorough investigation," Singh added.

In another similar incident reported last week, a 14-year-old coronavirus positive girl, who was undergoing treatment at a COVID care centre in Delhi, was reportedly sexually assaulted by another COVID-19 positive patient inside the washroom of the facility.

The police said that the gruesome incident took place when the girl went to the washroom of the COVID facility on the night of July 15. The police also said that the accused, a 19-year-old man, was arrested along with his associate and both were sent to judicial custody.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan