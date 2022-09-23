Noida Schools From Classes 1-8 To Remain Shut On Saturday Due To Heavy Rain

IN THE wake of heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, all schools from classes 1-8 in Noida will remain closed on Saturday, September 24, 2022, said the District School Inspector.

Earlier, the District Magistrate of Noida, Suhas L Yathraj had directed to close all the government and private schools from classes 1 to 8 in the city.

UP | Schools from Classes 1-8 in Gautam Buddha Nagar to remain closed tomorrow, September 24 due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging: District School Inspector pic.twitter.com/XRKblIpnGf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2022

This comes after the state continues to face the wrath due to heavy rainfall. Earlier on Thursday, the District Basic Education Officer of Aligarh district had also ordered to close all schools on September 23 and 24 in view of the heavy rainfall forecast.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region (NCR), including Gautam Buddh Nagar have been witnessing heavy rainfall for more than two days. The rain has deeply affected the lives and properties of people.

The national capital reeled under traffic snarls and waterlogging woes with several key road stretches dotted with puddles of water as incessant rains lashed the city for a second consecutive day Friday.

A portion of a parapet above the first floor of a building in MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital collapsed on Friday, a senior civic official said. However, no one was injured in the incident as per the official.

A car was damaged after a portion of the debris fell on it. It was not immediately known the exact cause of the collapse.

Earlier on Thursday a wall of a house collapsed leading to the death of four children while two others were injured.

Meanwhile, one child also died and eight others were injured in a wall collapse incident following heavy rain in Firozabad, as reported by the news agency ANI.