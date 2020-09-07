Noida Metro Guidelines: However, travelling in the Noida metro will be the same as it was in before March 24 – the day when the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown – and the commuters will have to follow certain rules and regulations to curb the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus.

Noida | Jagran News Desk: After remaining closed for more than five months because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Noida-Greater Noida metro resumed its services on Monday as per the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Centre.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has announced a slew of guidelines for the commuters which will have to be followed by them during travelling in Noida metro. According to the guidelines, it will be mandatory for the passengers to wear masks and if caught without a mask, they will be fined for Rs 500. The commuters will also face a fine of Rs 100 if they are found spitting in trains and on metro premises.

"The NMRC has set up counters at a few selected metro stations where masks will be available on payment basis for needy commuters for a minimum of Rs 5 and maximum Rs 30 for each mask. The stations where these counters will be set up are Sector 51, NSEZ and Pari Chowk," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said in a statement while adding that it "is a way of encouraging the general public to wear masks whenever they have to travel in the metro".

Here’s the complete list of guidelines issued by the NMRC:

* The trains will run from 7 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 9 pm with a frequency of 15 minutes from Monday to Saturday while on Sundays, the services will start from 8 am.

* It will be mandatory for passengers to wear face masks and follow social distancing norms.

* Passengers with a body temperature of not more than 37.7 degrees Celsius will only be allowed to enter the metro stations.

* It will be mandatory for the passengers to use the Aarogya Setu app.

* However, if a passenger does not have a smartphone, he or she will be allowed to enter the metro stations only if they clear the screening processes.

* On escalators, the commuters will have to maintain a gap of at least one step. Passengers won’t be allowed to use lifts. However, they will be made available on special request.

* The NMRC will maintain a temperature of 24-30 degrees Celsius inside the metro trains.

* Trains will stop at all stations but stations falling in containment zones will remain closed for commuters.

The Noida Metro Aqua line connects Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar and has 15 stations.

