Noida Mandates Registration Of Pets, Imposes Rs 10,000 Fine For Mishap By Animals Under New Rules

Amid rising cases of menace caused by dogs, the Noida Authority has formulated a new policy regarding pet animals. Under those new rules, pet owners will have to pay hefty penalties if their pets attack someone.

The Noida Authority issued guidelines that said pet owners have to register their dogs or cats by January 31 of next year or they will have to pay a fine. Furthermore, in case of any mishap caused due to pet dogs or cats a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed.

The decision was taken in the 207th board meeting of the Noida authority in accordance with the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) after multiple complaints and reports of dog bites in the Noida region.

"In Noida Authority's 207th board meeting, decisions were taken regarding the policy formulation of Noida Authority for stray/pet dogs/pet cats. The policy has been decided by the authority following the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India for Noida region," the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, said in a tweet.

Under a new policy of the Noida Authority, the registration of pet dogs or cats is mandatory till January 31, 2023, or a penalty will be imposed in case of non-registration.

The sterilization or antirabies vaccination of pet dogs has also been made mandatory while in case of violation there is a provision to impose a fine of Rs 2000 every month.

"Sterilization/antirabies vaccination of pet dogs has been made mandatory. In case of violation (from March 1, 2023), provision for imposition of a fine of Rs 2000 per month," the CEO said.

"With the consent of RWA/AOA/village residents, the construction of a dog shelter for sick/aggressive street dogs whose maintenance will be the responsibility of the concerned RWA/AOA," the authority informed in a tweet.

It was further informed that the feeding place in the outdoor area will be marked where necessary and arrangements for food and drink will be made by the feeders/RWA /AOA only.

"If a pet dog is littered in a public place, it will be the responsibility of the animal owner to clean it," it said. The authority also said that the treatment of the injured person or animal will be the responsibility of the owner of the pet.

"In case of any untoward incident due to pet dog/cat, treatment of injured person/animal will be done by the owner of the pet dog along with the imposition of fine of Rs 10,000 from March 1, 2023," it added.