New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh today at 1 pm. The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore. The airport is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports.

This airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi NCR. It will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The airport is strategically located and will serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas. The airport will be the logistics gateway of northern India. Due to its scale and capacity, the airport will be a game-changer for Uttar Pradesh. It will unleash the potential of Uttar Pradesh to the world, and help establish the state on the global logistics map.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the foundation stone laying ceremony of Noida International Airport:

2:30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar

2:15 pm: Noida International Airport will be a multi-modal connectivity hub. It will create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh people. Soon we'll see 17 airports including an international airport at Ayodhya in the state: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M.Scindia

2:00 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar, shortly. The PM is accompanied by CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

1:10 pm: The design of the airport focuses on the convenience of passengers. The processes at the airport will be digitally enabled. We're working towards being a net-zero carbon emission airport & aim to get operational by Sept/Oct 2024: Kiran Jain, COO, Noida International Airport

12:50 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Jewar shortly to lay the foundation stone for the Noida international airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday. This will be the fifth international airport in Uttar Pradesh on completion.

11:00 am: At present, Uttar Pradesh has 8 operational airports, while 13 airports and 7 airstrips are being developed. The operational airports handling commercial flights in Uttar Pradesh are Lucknow, Varanasi, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Hindon (Ghaziabad).

10:00 am: Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has allocated Rs 3,301 crore for the rehabilitation of people displaced due to the ongoing construction of the Jewar airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally lay the foundation stone of the much-awaited Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) in Jewar on Thursday.

9:30 am: Noida International Airport will bring in investment up to Rs 35,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh and the greenfield project will have one lakh job opportunities, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.

9:00 pm: Last week, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who is also the state government's in-charge minister of Gautam Buddh Nagar, held a meeting with Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and other top officials of the district to review preparations for the prime minister's visit, according to officials.

8:40 am: The airport is introducing a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft.

8:32 am: The airport will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail, enabling the journey between Delhi and the airport in only 21 minutes. The airport will also house a state-of-art Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling (MRO) Service.The design of the airport is focused on low operating costs and seamless and fast transfer processes for passengers.

8:24 am: Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport through hassle-free metro service. All major nearby roads and highways like the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others will be connected to the airport.

8:15 am: Uttar Pradesh government is spending Rs 4,326 crore on the acquisition of land and rehabilitation and resettlement.

8:10 am: The Noida International Airport will be implemented in four phases and the work on the first phase is scheduled to be completed in 36 months, said Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal. The traffic of 12 million passengers per year is expected in the first phase and by the completion of final phase i.e. between 2040-50, the capacity of Jewar airport will be to handle 70 million passengers per year

8:00 am: PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Noda International Airport at 1 pm today.

