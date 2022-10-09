Noida, Ghaziabad Schools Shut Due To Heavy Rain, Waterlogging

AMID the heavy rainfall alert in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and nearby regions of the national capital,several schools across various cities have declared a holiday on Monday.

"Cities including Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur & Agra shut schools for all children up to class XII owing to a warning of heavy rainfall issued by the weather department for Oct 10. The state has already been witnessing incessant rainfall in the past few days, "as quoted by news agency ANI.

Uttar Pradesh | Cities including Lucknow, Noida, Gaziabad, Kanpur & Agra shut schools for all children up to class XII owing to a warning of heavy rainfall issued by the weather department for Oct 10. The state has already been witnessing incessant rainfalls in the past few days — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2022

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered that all schools in Aligarh till class 12 be closed due to the heavy downpour in the past 24 hours.

The weather department on Sunday said that moderate to heavy rain is likely to continue in Delhi and NCR during the next 24 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued a yellow alert for all districts of the national capital. Delhi-NCR has witnessed excessive rainfall in the past few days, which has led to massive traffic jams and waterlogging in parts of the city.

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South, South-East Delhi and NCR (Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Panipat, Gohana, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Hodal (Haryana) Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Chandpur, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 9, 2022

As per rainfall recorded on Sunday, the IMD said, it's not record-breaking rainfall for October in terms of daily 24 hour rain amount.