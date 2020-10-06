Noida's first musical fountain will be open for people tonight (October 6) at the medicinal park in Sector 91 at 7 pm. Here's how people can visit the place.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Noida's first musical fountain will Tuesday open for people at the medicinal park of the Biodiversity Park in Sector 91. According to Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, the entry for the visitors will be free. However, only a limited number of people will be allowed to see the fountain due to the coronavirus restrictions in the country. The visitors have been advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing while visiting the site.

"Noida's first musical fountain will open for the public at the medicinal park in Sector 91 at 7 pm today. There will be no entry fee for visitors but only a limited number of people will be allowed as of now," news agency ANI quoted Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari as saying.

#WATCH | Noida's first musical fountain will open for the public at the medicinal park in Sector 91 at 7 pm today. There will be no entry fee for visitors but only a limited number of people will be allowed as of now: Noida Authority CEO pic.twitter.com/y1G0WxJdqr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2020

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh shared his excitement over the development and said that it feels great to see such a project in his constituency, something that is usually seen in countries like Singapore and UAE.

"I am happy that this project lies in my constituency. People from far away places that come to stay here will also get to see this fountain. Usually, we see such projects in Singapore and Dubai. When a city is developing at the full pace it must have all kinds of facilities," ANI quoted Singh as saying.

BJP MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, who was present at the event, called Noida's first musical fountain a model project for other cities. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader also congratulated the Nodia CEO for the project.

"This medicinal park in Nodia will become the identity of the city. I would like to congratulate Nodia CEO and her team on the way the whole project has panned out. In the coming days it will be seen as a model project for other cities," he said.

The Biodiversity Park in Sector 91 is spread over a 75-acre green area along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. It is said to be the city's largest, once it becomes ready. According to reports, there have been 4,322 traditional trees planted by the authorities, including Jamun, banyan, neem and mango. Around 19,625 ornamental trees have also been planted in the Biodiversity Park.

(with ANI inputs)

Posted By: Srishti Goel