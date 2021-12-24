Noida | Jagran News Desk: The district administration in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday imposed Section 144 CrPC across Noida and Greater Noida till December 31 ahead of the upcoming festive season amid fears over the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Issuing fresh guidelines, the district adiministration also announced that it would be compulsory for people to use facemasks and practice social distancing in public places.

Those residening in containment zones will only be allowed to leave the area for essential services. All kinds of social, political, sports and educational gatherings have also been banned in the entire district, the guidelines said. They also said that cinema halls, malls and multiplxes would only be able to operate if they follow appropriate COVID-19 behaviour.

In gyms and sports stadiums, the guidelines said, only 50 people would be allowed while swiming polls will not be allowed to operate till December 31. Meanwhile, in marriages and wedding functions, the limit has been restricted to 200 people.

In metro coaches and buses, only 50 people would be allowed at a time. In three-wheelers, three people would be allowed, including the driver. In e-rickshaws and four-wheelers, four people would be allowed, along with the driver, the guidelines said.

The latest guidelines from the Gautam Budha Nagar district administration comes hours after the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh imposed a night curfew in the state. The curfew, as per the guidelines, would begin at 11 pm and continue till 5 am in the morning.

The curfew was imposed amid fears over Omicron which experts believe can trigger a third wave of the pandemic in India as it is five times more contagious than the Delta strain of COVID-19. Meanwhile, Noida on Thursday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in December this year.

Currently, the district has over 40 active COVID-19 cases out of which only four patients are admitted to different hospitals while the others are getting treated under home isolation.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma