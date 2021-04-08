Noida COVID Restrictions: Issuing guidelines, the Noida administration said that the night curfew will begin at 10 pm and continue till 5 am in the morning.

Noida | Jagran News Desk: The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the district till April 17 amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases across the city. Issuing guidelines, the Noida administration said that the night curfew will begin at 10 pm and continue till 5 am in the morning.

The guidelines, however, said that all movement of essential goods and commodities will continue during the night curfew in the district. It also said that all necessary COVID-19 protocols -- including usage of masks and practice social distancing -- will be followed, adding that authorities will take actions if rules are violated.

"All government, private educational institutes (except medical, para medical and nursing) including coaching institutes shall be barred from holding physical classes till April 17, 2021. However, all exams including practicals shall be held as per the schedule and are exempted from the order," the Noida administration's guidelines read.

Noida, which is one of the worst affected districts in Uttar Pradesh, has been reporting a spike in coronavirus cases over the last few days. On Wednesday, Noida reported more than 120 COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to over 26,600.

Noida has also reported 93 COVID-19 deaths so far with a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The district has a recovery rate of 97.20 per cent while the active number of cases in Noida stands at 652.

Looking at the spike in coronavirus cases, the Noida district administration earlier this week had said that monitoring in all the containment zones of the city will be intensified, adding that necessary steps will be taken to ensure that all appropriate COVID-19 behaviour is followed.

"Surveillance to be intensified in containment zones. After one Covid case on a floor of a multi-storey building, the entire floor would be declared a containment zone. If more than one floor comes under scrutiny, the building will be turned into a containment zone," news agency ANI quoted Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma