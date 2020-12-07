Noida | Jagran News Desk: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the restriction imposed under Section 144 CrCP across Noida and Greater Noida till January 2, 2021, in wake of the coronavirus crisis in the district.

In a late night order on Sunday, the Noida Police said that the decision has been taken to control the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection in the district during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Yogi Adityanath government had last week imposed Section 144 in several districts of the state, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra and Noida to control the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

The Yogi government has taken several strict decisions to control COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh. Last month, the state government had also imposed a restriction on the number of persons at a wedding ceremony and asked officials to strictly ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

Over 23,000 affected due to COVID-19 in Noida

The Uttar Pradesh Health Department on Sunday night said that the deadly COVID-19 infection has affected over 23,000 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, noting that currently there are 1,038 active coronavirus cases in the district.

It also noted that 158 people recovered from the infection on Sunday and were discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 22,336, the fifth-highest in the state.

The UP Health Department also said that Gautam Buddh Nagar's death toll remained at 84 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 95.21 per cent, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 22,160 from 22,245 on Saturday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,24,860 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,924 on Sunday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma