Noida Coronavirus News: In its latest order, the district administration has reduced the limit on the number of attendees at wedding congregations to 100.

Noida | Jagran News Desk: Amid the rising coronavirus cases across the country, the district administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar has decided to reduce the limit on the number of attendees at wedding congregations in Noida.

In its latest order, the district administration has capped the relaxations and reduced the number of persons allowed at marriage functions to just 100 from 200.

"These instructions have been given keeping in mind the increasing surge in coronavirus cases. Action will be ensured on violation of the directives. All concerned officials have been instructed to ensure its compliance and efforts will be put in to make the people aware of the new rules," the district administration said in a statement, as reported by India Today.

Before Noida, the Delhi government had also restricted the number of attendees at a wedding function to just 50 from 200 after the national capital reported a spike in coronavirus cases. It has also increased the fine on people for not wearing a mask in public to Rs 2,000.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma