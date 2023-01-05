Noida BPO Manager Shot At For Not Giving A Fired Employee His Job Back

A manager at a Noida-based BPO was shot in the chest, allegedly, by a former employee of the firm who was fired by him, according to Noida police. The victim was rushed to the ICU, where his condition remains critical.

The police informed that Anoop Singh, a data operator at NSB in Noida’s sector 2, was a resident of Delhi’s Ashok Nagar.

The company’s Circle Head Sadrul Islam had fired Anoop six months ago due to his poor conduct at the workplace. Last month, Anoop approached Islam with a request to resinstate him in his job. However, his request was turned down.

Following this, Singh entered Islam’s office yesterday evening where the two engaged in a verbal spat. While the two were still arguing, Anoop took out a country-made firearm and shot Islam in the chest.

Ashutosh Dwivedi, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Police, informed that the cops had received information about a shooting at an office in Sector 2, NDTV quoted him saying. Upon their arrival, they found Islam with severe injuries to his chest and he was immediately taken to Kailash Hospital where his condition still remains critical, Dwivedi said.

A search has been launched for Anoop Singh, who is absconding since the shooting his former manager with the intention to kill.

(With agency inputs)