New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was unfortunate but he also expressed surprise over the incessant media coverage of the case. Pawar, whose party is a part of the coalition government in Maharashtra, said that over 20 farmers have died by suicide recently but nobody is talking about them.

"It is unfortunate that a person died by suicide, but why is it being discussed so much? I don't think it is such a big issue. A farmer told me that over 20 farmers have died by suicide, nobody spoke about it," he told news agency ANI.

Responding to his grand-nephews demand for a CBI probe in actor Sushant's case, Pawar said "We don't give importance to Parth Pawar's demand, as he is immature," Pawar told the media here.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said he gives no importance to his grand-nephew Parth Pawar's demand for a CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput''s death case.

Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, had met state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and demanded a CBI inquiry in Sushant's death.

Sharad Pawar said he trusts Maharashtra Police but will not oppose if someone thinks that CBI or any other agency should probe the matter.

"I have seen Maharashtra and Mumbai police for last 50 years and I trust them. I do not want to comment on what others have accused them of. If someone thinks that CBI or any other agency should probe the matter then I won't oppose it," Pawar said.

