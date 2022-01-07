Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Bombay High Court rejected a petition by a Dadra and Nagar Havel resident to declare August 2 a public holiday to mark Union Territory's liberation from Portugal in 1954, saying that it is time to reduce public holidays in India than increasing their numbers.

“As it is, we have far too many public holidays in this country. Perhaps the time has come to reduce, not increase the number of public holidays. We do not see any substance in the petition. It is rejected,” a bench of justices Gautam Patel and Madhav Jamdar said on Friday.

The central government reportedly has a five-day work week, has 17 gazetted holidays including three national holidays, and 2 restricted holidays annually.

The petitioner had claimed that the Dadra and Nagar Haveli administration stopped the practice of observing the public holiday on August 2, 2021. The petitioner asked the Court to reinstate the holiday.

The lawyers of the petitioner argued that since August 15 is marked a public holiday to mark the nation’s Independence Day, there is no reason why August 2 should not be declared a public holiday for Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Earlier in April 2019, the Bombay High Court had directed Union Territories of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli to observe ‘Good Friday’ as a public holiday instead of an optional holiday.

“Whether or not to declare a particular day as a public holiday or an optional holiday or no holiday at all is a matter of government policy. There is no legally enforceable right that can be said to have been infringed. Nobody has a fundamental right to a public holiday,” the court ruled further.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma