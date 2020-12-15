In his letter to Chowdhary, Prahlad Joshi said that the government is willing to commence the next session of the Parliament at the earliest and it would be appropriate if the Budget session is held in January.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government has decided to do away with the winter session of the Parliament in wake of the deadly coronavirus pandemic prevailing in the country, which has earlier afflicted several politicians also.

The decision was taken after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, that floor leaders of various parties, whom he had consulted, are in favour of scrapping the winter session to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus and jump straight to the Budget Session in January 2021.

In his letter to Chowdhary, Prahlad Joshi said that the government is willing to commence the next session of the Parliament at the earliest and it would be appropriate if the Budget session is held in January.

"Winter months are very crucial for managing the pandemic because of the recent spurt in cases during this period, particularly in Delhi," Joshi wrote in his letter.

"At present, we are in the middle of December and a Covid vaccine is expected very soon. In this regard, I have informally contacted floor leaders of various political parties and they have expressed their concerns about the ongoing pandemic and opined of doing away with Winter Session. The government is willing to have the next session of Parliament at the earliest. It would be appropriate to have the Budget Session, 2021 in January, keeping in mind the unprecedented circumstances created by Covid-19 pandemic (sic)," the letter added.

The development came days after Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to convene a short winter session of the Parliament to discuss the new controversial farm laws, enacted during the Monsoon Session, which are at the core of the massive agitation by various farmer unions from across the country continuing for the last 20 days.

The Monsoon Session, held in September amid a relatively rapid surge in coronavirus cases, was one of the most productive sessions of the Parliament. During the Monsoon Session, 27 bills were passed in 10 continuous sittings. The 27 bills included the three farm bills that have sparked a major protest by farmers now.

