Berlin | Jagran News Desk: PM Modi, German Chancellor co-chaired the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations in Berlin today. Both the leaders highlighted key aspects of bilateral relations as well as shared perspectives on regional and global issues. PM Narendra Modi on Monday said no country could emerge victorious in the Ukraine conflict and that India stands for peace and it appealed for an end to the war.

"We believe that there will be no winner in this war and all will suffer losses. Therefore, we are on the side of peace… Due to the disturbance caused by the Ukraine crisis, oil prices are skyrocketing, there is a shortage of food grains and fertilizers as a result of which every family in the world has been burdened," Modi said.

He added that recent geopolitical incidents have shown that world peace &stability is in critical condition and showed how all countries are interconnected. We had said that talks are the only way to solve the Ukraine crisis. We believe that no one will be a victorious party in this war.

Speaking on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the German Chancellor as that "Through its attack on Ukraine, Russia has violated fundamental principles of international law. The war & the brutal attacks against civilian population in Ukraine show how unrestrained Russia has been in violating the fundamental principles of the UN Charter."

German Chancellor further appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to "end this senseless killing" and asked Kremlin to withdraw their troops from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, highlighting the bilateral cooperation and overall strategic partnership with the UK. PM Modi said that he was happy that his first foreign visit of 2022 is happening in Germany. PM stated that holding this IGC how much importance India and Germany place on our strategic ties.

Further, India and Germany launched an Indo-German partnership on Green and sustainable development under which Germany has agreed to make an advance commitment of 10 billion Euros of new and additional development assistance until 2030.

"India is a super partner for Germany in Asia in economic terms, security policy terms, and climate-political terms, "German Chancellor Scholz in Berlin said as he extended an invitation to India to join the G-7 summit which is scheduled to be held in June this year.

He said India was committed to quick progress in free trade agreement negotiations with the European Union.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival in Germany. He arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit and got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin.

Posted By: Ashita Singh