Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that no weekend lockdown will be imposed in the financial capital as of now, noting that most of the cases are "mild or asymptomatic". This comes after the city reported nearly 21,000 new COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day spike ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"2500 beds are available at the BKC Jumbo COVID-19 Centre. So far, there are no ICU patients at the centre. Most patients are asymptomatic. Weekend lockdown will not be imposed for now," Pednekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier this week, Pednekar had said that a complete lockdown will be imposed in Mumbai if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark. Speaking to reporters, Pednekar had appealed to people to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms and use triple-layer masks while travelling.

She had also urged people to get vaccinated at the earliest. "Today, no one wants a lockdown and it certainly shouldn't be imposed, as just now everyone is recovering from it. If the lockdown is enforced again, it will badly affect everyone," Pednekar had said.

"But, if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000 mark, a lockdown will be implemented by the civic body and the state government as per the Union government's rules," Pednekar added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday recorded 20, 971 new COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day spike to date, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), adding that six deaths - highest in a day in the last two months - were also reported in the city.

On Thursday, the city had reported 20,181 new infections, which was a new record, and four deaths. On November 4, 2021, the metropolis had recorded six fatalities. As per the BMC, Mumbai's total caseload stands at 8.74 lakh while over 16,000 patients have succumbed to the infection.

