New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjab government on Wednesday has announced that no salary would be given to government employees without vaccination certificates. They will impose a 'No vaccination No salary' policy in the state to promote vaccination amid the surge in Omicron cases.

The government has announced for employees either fully or partially vaccinated have to upload their vaccination certificate on the Punjab government's job portal if they want their salary. A fully vaccinated employee or a person The government order, however, does not mention what it intends to do about employees who aren't vaccinated.

The vaccination certificates have to be uploaded on the Punjab government's iHRMS website, short for Integrated Human Resource Management System. The software streamlines salary payment and retirement benefit withdrawals.

Punjab announced this strict policy at a time when there are big concerns over the Omicron strain of coronavirus, known to be highly transmissible.

Meanwhile, the Haryana govt on Wednesday announced that the people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed in public places in the state after January 1.

"Those who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed at public places after January 1- marriage hall, hotel, bank, any mall, any government office, bus," Haryana Health Miniter Anil Vij said.

He further said that till now there is no case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

"Till now, no Omicron case detected in Haryana. The state government is geared to combat the spread of the Omicron variant and also to deal with any surge in the number of COVID cases.3,11,86,292 vaccine doses administered till December 19 in the State," he added.

As per Union Health Ministry, the country has so far reported over 210 cases of Omicron variant infection. Ninety people have recovered, the Health Ministry said today.

Posted By: Ashita Singh